United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

United Community Banks has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. United Community Banks has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.32.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

