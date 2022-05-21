United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:UG traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,631. United-Guardian has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 40.90%.
About United-Guardian (Get Rating)
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.
