United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $125.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.72. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

