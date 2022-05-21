United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.44.

X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSE X opened at $23.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.16%.

In other United States Steel news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $51,247.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,299.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 2,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $84,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,448 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

