United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on May 21st, 2022

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRYGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $980.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UUGRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($11.71) to GBX 980 ($12.08) in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $31.14.

About United Utilities Group (Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.