United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $980.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UUGRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($11.71) to GBX 980 ($12.08) in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $31.14.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

