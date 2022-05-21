UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPH shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on UpHealth from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital cut UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get UpHealth alerts:

UPH opened at $0.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. UpHealth has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UpHealth by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 158,039 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in UpHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,837,000. Omni Event Management Ltd grew its holdings in UpHealth by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 1,163,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 412,813 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UpHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in UpHealth by 409.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 630,207 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UpHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding pharmacy licensed that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients; and Telehealth solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.