UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.83.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPH shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on UpHealth from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital cut UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
UPH opened at $0.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. UpHealth has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
UpHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding pharmacy licensed that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients; and Telehealth solutions.
