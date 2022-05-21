Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on UPLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of UPLD stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $422.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,138,000 after acquiring an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 70,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 36,121 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,977,000 after buying an additional 31,582 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Upland Software (Get Rating)
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upland Software (UPLD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.