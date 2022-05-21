Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $422.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,138,000 after acquiring an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 70,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 36,121 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,977,000 after buying an additional 31,582 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upland Software (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.