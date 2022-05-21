Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Sells $56,373.56 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $56,373.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,787.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.33. 1,730,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,502. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.84. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth about $61,144,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 265.1% during the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,212,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,761 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $41,904,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Upwork by 2,444.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $37,576,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

