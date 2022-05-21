Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Insider Eric Gilpin Sells 5,509 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $88,529.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,136.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,502. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.09. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $64.49.
Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 14.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.
