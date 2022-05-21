USCB Financial (USCB) & Its Peers Critical Contrast

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) is one of 315 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare USCB Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares USCB Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USCB Financial 30.81% 58.30% 5.71% USCB Financial Competitors 28.56% 12.44% 1.31%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for USCB Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USCB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 USCB Financial Competitors 2282 9814 7785 578 2.33

USCB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.31%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 38.40%. Given USCB Financial’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe USCB Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of USCB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares USCB Financial and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio USCB Financial $67.42 million $21.08 million -3.20 USCB Financial Competitors $1.30 billion $321.66 million 11.19

USCB Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than USCB Financial. USCB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About USCB Financial (Get Rating)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans. The company also offers treasury, commercial payments, cash management, and online banking services. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

