Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

NYSE:VALE opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vale will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.718 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Vale by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Vale by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,896,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,833,000 after purchasing an additional 216,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vale by 19.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609,820 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vale by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

