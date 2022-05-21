Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Valneva stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Valneva has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $67.84.

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Valneva will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valneva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

