Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.
Valneva stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Valneva has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $67.84.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valneva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About Valneva (Get Rating)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valneva (VALN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.