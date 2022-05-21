Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $918.42 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) will report $918.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $940.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $889.90 million. Valvoline reported sales of $792.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.6% in the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Valvoline by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Valvoline by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

