Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Buy Rating from Jonestrading

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jonestrading in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jonestrading’s price target suggests a potential upside of 220.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VBLT. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

NASDAQ VBLT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 107,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,623. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $108.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,894.40% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.