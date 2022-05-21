Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Buy Rating from Jonestrading

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jonestrading in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jonestrading’s price target suggests a potential upside of 220.51% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VBLT. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.65.
NASDAQ VBLT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 107,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,623. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $108.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
