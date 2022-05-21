Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. Veeva Systems posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.06.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $164.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.04 and its 200-day moving average is $228.27. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 48.2% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 16,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $565,000.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

