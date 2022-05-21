Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.47). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ventyx Biosciences.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.
VTYX stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.44. 195,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,665. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30.
About Ventyx Biosciences
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.
