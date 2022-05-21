Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating) will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.47). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ventyx Biosciences.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

VTYX stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.44. 195,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,665. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

