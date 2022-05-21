Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.14.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 6.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,756,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,404,000 after purchasing an additional 533,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,405,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,347 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 84.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 45.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,244 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $18.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

