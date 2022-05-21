Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VERB Technology Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Verb Technology to $2.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Verb Technology to $4.50 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ VERB opened at $0.53 on Friday. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 326.57% and a negative return on equity of 232.32%. The business had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verb Technology will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

