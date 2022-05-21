Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities cut Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Get Vicor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.48. 253,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 0.90. Vicor has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $164.76.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vicor by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.