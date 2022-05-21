Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) versus Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Head to Head Review

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) and Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Rezolute shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Rezolute shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rezolute and Virpax Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rezolute 0 0 4 0 3.00 Virpax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rezolute currently has a consensus target price of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 620.06%. Given Rezolute’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rezolute is more favorable than Virpax Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Rezolute has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 4.55, indicating that its stock price is 355% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rezolute and Virpax Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rezolute N/A N/A -$20.90 million ($3.15) -0.98 Virpax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.06 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Rezolute and Virpax Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rezolute N/A -94.24% -65.08% Virpax Pharmaceuticals N/A -49.78% -45.94%

Rezolute Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder. It is also developing RZ402, a selective and potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the chronic treatment of diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as AntriaBio, Inc. and changed its name to Rezolute, Inc. in December 2017. Rezolute, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain. The company's preclinical stage product candidates also comprise PES200, which enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain; AnQlar, an anti-viral barrier to prevent or reduce the risk or the intensity of viral infections in humans, including influenza and SARS-CoV-2; and VRP324, an investigational formulation to be delivered via the nasal route to enhance cannabidiol transport to the brain. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

