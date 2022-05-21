Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $2.04 to $1.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.45. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGZ. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Vista Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vista Gold by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,672,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 556,425 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vista Gold by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 440,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Gold (VGZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.