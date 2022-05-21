Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) will post $129.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.00 million and the highest is $132.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full year sales of $545.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $537.00 million to $554.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $620.10 million, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $632.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vivid Seats.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEAT shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivid Seats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at $1,278,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vivid Seats by 736.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 80,310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEAT opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

