voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday.
voxeljet stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.
voxeljet Company Profile (Get Rating)
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
