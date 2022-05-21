vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

VTVT stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,627,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 177,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 151,435 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.