W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.55.
WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $44.67 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 52.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after buying an additional 157,904 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 930.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 33,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.
About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.