WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.33.

WCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 3,788.9% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 2,928.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

WCC stock opened at $117.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.93. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $93.80 and a 12-month high of $144.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

