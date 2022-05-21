WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.33.
WCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
WCC stock opened at $117.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.93. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $93.80 and a 12-month high of $144.43.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.
About WESCO International (Get Rating)
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WESCO International (WCC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.