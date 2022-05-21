Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0098 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Western Forest Products’s previous dividend of $0.0078759.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFSTF opened at $1.40 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

