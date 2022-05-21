Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WLKP. Barclays lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 116,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $911.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $29.40.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $209,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

