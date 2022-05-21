Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1086 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Whitbread stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitbread presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,000.00.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

