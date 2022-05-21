WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WHF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of WHF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.34. 114,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 37.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

