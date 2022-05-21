Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $462.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $462.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $361.50 million and the highest is $628.00 million. Whiting Petroleum posted sales of $351.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.00 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.25.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.20. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.92. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 33.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,255,000 after purchasing an additional 127,013 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 111,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 39,849 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,060,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

