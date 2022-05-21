WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of WYY opened at $2.64 on Friday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.89.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

