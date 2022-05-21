Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wilhelmina International by 123.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

