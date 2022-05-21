Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 million, a P/E ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards (Get Rating)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.