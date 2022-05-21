Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 million, a P/E ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 23.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards (Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.