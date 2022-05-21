Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.25.

WTFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $65.66 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

