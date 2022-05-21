Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.97.
WIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Macquarie began coverage on Wipro in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $5.94 on Friday. Wipro has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.059 dividend. This is a positive change from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIT. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Wipro by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 28,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Wipro by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC grew its position in Wipro by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
