WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

WETF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.61 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $822.20 million, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.59.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,354,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,738,000 after purchasing an additional 47,770 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,596,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after purchasing an additional 143,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,546,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 189,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 52,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,845,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 244,292 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

