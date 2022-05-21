Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Workiva alerts:

WK stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.21. Workiva has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $173.24.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 30.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 33.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 540.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 37,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.