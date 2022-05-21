W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) will post sales of $200.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.30 million and the lowest is $160.30 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $132.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $810.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $675.57 million to $946.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $870.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTI. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other W&T Offshore news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,744,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after acquiring an additional 453,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 259.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929,977 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,653,000 after purchasing an additional 429,419 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 4.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 278,610 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTI stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $798.01 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

