WW International (NYSE:WW) & XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Head to Head Comparison

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) and WW International (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares XpresSpa Group and WW International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group 0.14% 0.13% 0.10% WW International N/A N/A N/A

17.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XpresSpa Group and WW International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group $73.73 million 0.95 $3.35 million N/A N/A WW International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

XpresSpa Group has higher revenue and earnings than WW International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for XpresSpa Group and WW International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 WW International 0 0 0 0 N/A

XpresSpa Group presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.55%. Given XpresSpa Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than WW International.

Summary

XpresSpa Group beats WW International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XpresSpa Group (Get Rating)

XpresSpa Group, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services. In addition, the company offers services through an integrated digital platform, and a relevant retail offering to the traveling public. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 spa and clinic locations in 24 airports in the United States, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About WW International (Get Rating)

WW International, Inc. provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys. In addition, it offers various consumer products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Further, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other relevant consumer products and services, as well as provides publishing services. It offers products through e-commerce platforms and through partners. The company was formerly known as Weight Watchers International, Inc. and changed its name to WW International, Inc. in September 2019. WW International, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

