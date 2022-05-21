XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) versus PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Head to Head Comparison

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) and PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares XBiotech and PTC Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech -144.13% -6.99% -6.86% PTC Therapeutics -91.68% -983.21% -26.76%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for XBiotech and PTC Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech 0 0 0 0 N/A PTC Therapeutics 1 4 4 0 2.33

PTC Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $50.75, suggesting a potential upside of 56.97%. Given PTC Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PTC Therapeutics is more favorable than XBiotech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.5% of XBiotech shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of XBiotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of PTC Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XBiotech and PTC Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech $18.39 million 9.29 -$17.41 million N/A N/A PTC Therapeutics $538.59 million 4.28 -$523.90 million ($7.38) -4.38

XBiotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PTC Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

XBiotech has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XBiotech beats PTC Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XBiotech (Get Rating)

XBiotech Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About PTC Therapeutics (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy in the European Economic Area and the United States, as well as to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in Brazil and Russia; commercializes Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases in Latin America and the Caribbean; and markets Evrysdi for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy in adults and children two months and older in Brazil. The company's splicing platform includes PTC518, which is being developed for the treatment of Huntington's disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., as well as the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to advance drug discovery and development research in regenerative medicine; and Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. to commercialize Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases in Latin America and the Caribbean. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

