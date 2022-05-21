Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 156.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

