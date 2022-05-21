Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XBC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cormark lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE:XBC traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,561. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$0.76 and a 1 year high of C$5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$139.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37.

Xebec Adsorption ( TSE:XBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.05 million. Analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

