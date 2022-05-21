Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1153 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS:YLWDF opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. Yellow Pages has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

