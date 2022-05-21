Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. Yiren Digital has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 74.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 27,074 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Yiren Digital by 152.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

