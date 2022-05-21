Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CTIB stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Yunhong CTI worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

