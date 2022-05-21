Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUSGet Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.15). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 352.49% and a negative return on equity of 121.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Arbutus Biopharma stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. 1,470,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,105. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Earnings History and Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

