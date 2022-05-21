Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Post Earnings of $25.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $25.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $28.27 and the lowest is $23.25. AutoZone posted earnings of $26.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $111.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $109.65 to $113.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $121.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $114.11 to $128.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,075.11.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,771.68 on Friday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,367.96 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,040.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,974.17.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

