Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Post $0.76 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) will post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.83. Baidu posted earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $12.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baidu.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 2.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,737,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,899. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90. Baidu has a 52-week low of $101.62 and a 52-week high of $209.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.43.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

