Zacks: Analysts Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.03 Million

Posted by on May 21st, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Rating) will post sales of $9.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.80 million and the highest is $10.04 million. G1 Therapeutics reported sales of $6.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $41.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.80 million to $47.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $76.96 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $99.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 708.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. 61.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a market cap of $215.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $24.12.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

